Grangemouth teen told to complete unpaid work

Sean McBurnie (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted a string of offences, the most recent being a breach of his curfew, failing to stay within his house during the hours specified, at Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on February 6, 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to resisting police officers and obstructing medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 4, 2020, stealing alcohol from Scotmid, Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge, and struggling with police officers in Bonnybridge Main Street on December 22, 2019.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McBurnie was caught breaking his curfew in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth

The court heard McBurnie’s current community payback order concludes in December this year.

Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for four months and called for a community payback order review.

She told McBurnie, 10 Islay Court, Grangemouth, he had 66 hours unpaid work remaining to complete, stating the work was being done, but “somewhat slowly”.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.