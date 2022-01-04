Grangemouth teen told to complete unpaid work
A teenager who breached his curfew – among other offences – was warned to speed up the completion of his unpaid work.
Sean McBurnie (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted a string of offences, the most recent being a breach of his curfew, failing to stay within his house during the hours specified, at Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on February 6, 2021.
He also pleaded guilty to resisting police officers and obstructing medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 4, 2020, stealing alcohol from Scotmid, Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge, and struggling with police officers in Bonnybridge Main Street on December 22, 2019.
The court heard McBurnie’s current community payback order concludes in December this year.
Sheriff Alison Michie continued the case for four months and called for a community payback order review.
She told McBurnie, 10 Islay Court, Grangemouth, he had 66 hours unpaid work remaining to complete, stating the work was being done, but “somewhat slowly”.