Victim punched and bitten during Grangemouth car wash attack

Chloe Fowler (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having been found guilty at trial of threatening behaviour and the assault she carried out at Shaw’s Car Wash, Dundas Street, Grangemouth on September 8, 2019.

Fowler’s co-accused Zander McLaughlan (25) was not present at court and there was no excuse given for his absence.

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, stated, while Fowler accepted the court’s decision at trial, the complainer had “exaggerated” the extent of his injuries.

Fowler appeared for sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He added: “By the time the complainer attended the hospital the next day the injuries were minor and already healing.”

Addressing Fowler, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You were 18 at the time of this offence and you are still just 21 now. You were on multiple orders at the time of the offence, but you have been out of trouble for the last 12 months since going to live with your mother, who appears to be a positive influence.

"And you are getting away from the relationships of the past and working full time.”

Sheriff Harris placed Fowler, 56 Lightburn Road, Cambuslang, on a community payback order, with the condition she complete 100 hours unpaid work within 12 months and pay her victim £400 compensation at £20 per week.