In Pictures: Lights, camera ... action as film crew take over Bo'ness pub

Filming for Rage, a new DP Productions/GAW Films production, stretched from the afternoon right through into the night, with the crew and actors, which include Gary A Wales as “Alex” (Game of Thrones, 2Late, Love Bites), Lara Fullerton as “Courtney”, Paul Lapsley as “bar bouncer Ryan” (River City, Trained to Kill), Rosie Steel as “Sergeant King” (Seagull, Blood, and Bones), bringing to life the story of Alex, a seemingly normal family man, who goes on a date night with his partner and things turn nasty when he takes a mix of drugs and booze.