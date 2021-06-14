Filming of Rage begins at the Anchor Tavern in Bo'ness

In Pictures: Lights, camera ... action as film crew take over Bo'ness pub

The Anchor Tavern, in North Street, Bo’ness is the location for a number of scenes in a new film and these photographs by Michael Gillen capture the crew and actors hard at work at the pub.

By James Trimble
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:02 am

Filming for Rage, a new DP Productions/GAW Films production, stretched from the afternoon right through into the night, with the crew and actors, which include Gary A Wales as “Alex” (Game of Thrones, 2Late, Love Bites), Lara Fullerton as “Courtney”, Paul Lapsley as “bar bouncer Ryan” (River City, Trained to Kill), Rosie Steel as “Sergeant King” (Seagull, Blood, and Bones), bringing to life the story of Alex, a seemingly normal family man, who goes on a date night with his partner and things turn nasty when he takes a mix of drugs and booze.

Gary, who came up with idea for the film with David Penman, said: "The scenes being filmed at bar are the couple’s engagement meal, before the man ‘Alex’ takes an assortment of drugs in the bathroom and is physically thrown out into the street, where you see them jumping into a taxi.”

1.

The scenes - including this one with Alex (Gary A Wales) and Courtney (Lara Fullerton) - required the crew to film into the night at the Anchor Tavern

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

2.

A dramatic scene from the new film Rage

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

3.

Local karate star Paul Lapsley brought his acting chops and fight choreography skills to the set of Rage in Bo'ness

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo

4.

The Rage crew had to work into the twilight hours to capture the night time scenes the film required

Photo: Michael Gillen

Buy photo
Bo'nessNorth Street
Next Page
Page 1 of 3