In Pictures: Lights, camera ... action as film crew take over Bo'ness pub
The Anchor Tavern, in North Street, Bo’ness is the location for a number of scenes in a new film and these photographs by Michael Gillen capture the crew and actors hard at work at the pub.
Filming for Rage, a new DP Productions/GAW Films production, stretched from the afternoon right through into the night, with the crew and actors, which include Gary A Wales as “Alex” (Game of Thrones, 2Late, Love Bites), Lara Fullerton as “Courtney”, Paul Lapsley as “bar bouncer Ryan” (River City, Trained to Kill), Rosie Steel as “Sergeant King” (Seagull, Blood, and Bones), bringing to life the story of Alex, a seemingly normal family man, who goes on a date night with his partner and things turn nasty when he takes a mix of drugs and booze.
Gary, who came up with idea for the film with David Penman, said: "The scenes being filmed at bar are the couple’s engagement meal, before the man ‘Alex’ takes an assortment of drugs in the bathroom and is physically thrown out into the street, where you see them jumping into a taxi.”