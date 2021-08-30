Vandals hit nursery in Hallglen area

The incident happened at the Glenburn Early Learning Centre, New Halleglen Road, some point between 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 24 and 8am on Thursday, August 26.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Damage included electrical cables being cut, causing food in fridges to spoil, sensors for the sprinkler system being broken and offensive graffiti written on an outdoor white board.”

Glenburn Early Learning centre fell victim to vandals recently

Anyone with information regarding this offence can call 101 quoting reference 0640 of August 25.

