Vandals hit nursery in Hallglen area
A nursery school in the Hallglen area fell victim to vandalism overnight.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 3:04 pm
The incident happened at the Glenburn Early Learning Centre, New Halleglen Road, some point between 5.30pm on Tuesday, August 24 and 8am on Thursday, August 26.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Damage included electrical cables being cut, causing food in fridges to spoil, sensors for the sprinkler system being broken and offensive graffiti written on an outdoor white board.”
Anyone with information regarding this offence can call 101 quoting reference 0640 of August 25.