Police investigate report of attack on young girls in Grangemouth park

Three young girls were reportedly attacked by a group of boys in a public park in Grangemouth last night.

By James Trimble
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:08 pm

The incident is said to have occurred in Zetland Park – near the Pavilion – when the girls were walking home.

One of the girl’s mothers put an angry post on Facebook last night giving details of the alleged assault, stating the three young females were “jumped” by a “bunch of men/older boys” and that one girl “got her teeth knocked out” and required hospital treatment.

Police Scotland confirmed they are now investigating the matter, but would not go into details about the people involved or the nature of the attack.

Police are now investigating a report of an attack near the pavilion in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report around 1.55am on Sunday, August 29, of a group people being assaulted at Zetland Park Pavilion, Grangemouth.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 0563 of August 29.”

