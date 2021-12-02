Two men charged in connection with Forth Valley death
Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a man whose body was discovered near a farm.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 8:52 am
Updated
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 8:52 am
The two men, both aged 29-years-old, have been charged in connection with the death of Anthony Parsons from Tillicoultry.
Mr Parsons was reported missing to police in 2017 and his body was discovered in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
The two men are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later today.