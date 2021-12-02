Two men charged in connection with Forth Valley death

The two men, both aged 29-years-old, have been charged in connection with the death of Anthony Parsons from Tillicoultry.

Mr Parsons was reported missing to police in 2017 and his body was discovered in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82 at Bridge of Orchy on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near a farm

The two men are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court later today.

