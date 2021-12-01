Omicron in Scotland: NHS Forth Valley issues safe living advice

Following the news cases of the new Omicron variant have been identified in Scotland, it is hoped the safety measures, which adhere to the Scottish Government’s new Living Safely For Us All campaign, will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in all its forms.

Doctor Graham Foster, NHS Forth Valley’s director of public health, encouraged local people across Forth Valley to play their part by stepping up their efforts to curb transmission.

He said: “We’re appealing to people to live safely for us all. It’s really important to follow the key COVID-19 protections already in place to help keep you and others safe and prevent the spread of this new variant.

People are being urged to take steps to protect themselves as much as possible from COVID-19 in all its forms and that includes keeping vaccinations up to date

“If you are eligible and not yet vaccinated, booking an appointment to get your COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect yourself from the virus, and stepping up efforts to comply with the guidance in place.”

The new campaign reinforces the key guidance on how to stay safe, and how people can protect themselves, their loved ones and those around them, particularly those at highest risk in their community.

This includes taking regular lateral flow tests, particularly before mixing with people from other households, and staying at home if the test is positive. People are being encouraged to meet others outdoors, let fresh air in if mixing with other households indoors, and work from home if possible.

Visit www.gov.scot/coronavirus for more information.

