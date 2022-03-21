Tooled up terror found with knives and axe before Bo'ness blade incident

An offender who threatened two men with a knife had earlier been found with other bladed weapons – including an axe – in his possession.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:29 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 12:29 pm

Robert Laidlaw (31) appeared via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of the weapons during an incident in May last year near Bellsdyke Hospital in Larbert.

Laidlaw was then arrested – he admitted threatening behaviour – in July 2021 after he took another knife from his pocket and brandished it at two men in Bo'ness.

Read More

Read More
Bo'ness offender chucked bin at man

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Laidlaw appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The court heard this followed an incident in which documents, a jewellery case, jewellery and trinkets were stolen from a house at Stacks Farm, Carriden Brae, Bo'ness.Sheriff Christopher Shead said Laidlaw had been in possession of "what is clearly an arsenal of weapons".

He said Laidlaw had a "significant" previous conviction for violence, and a recent previous conviction for dishonesty.

Sheriff Shead jailed Laidlaw for 22-and-a-half months, backdated to July 21 last year.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V