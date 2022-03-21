Bo'ness offender chucked bin at man

Not only did Ryan Davidson (33) hit his victim with the bin, he then proceeded to chase him and then kick him on the head and body while he was on the ground.

Davidson failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to assault he committed in Deanfield Crecent, Bo’ness, on May 29, 2020.

He also admitted threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing, climbing over a fence into a garden, taking off his top and challenging someone to a fight on the same date, at the same location.

Sheriff Derek Livingston heard Davidson, 12 Deanfield Crescent, Bo’ness had been of good behaviour since committing these offences, however, he had not shown up for a report to be carried out and also failed to turn up at court.

Sheriff Livingston granted a warrant for his arrest.

