Too much alcohol led to bad night in Banknock

Kelly McLachlan (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Hollandbush Crescent Banknock, on August 4 last year.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was between 9pm and 10pm and the accused’s neighbours heard an altercation outside between the accused and an unknown male.

"The neighbours contacted police, who attended and it was established there was no criminal issue to deal with. Later at 11pm the neighbours heard a noise and the accused shouting and swearing outside their home.

McLachlan behaved in a threatening manner outside a premises in Hollandbush Crescent, Banknock

"They heard her shouting ‘grass’ and ‘you’re getting it’. One of the neighbours went outside to try and confront the accused, but she then ran home to her own address.

"They then heard her outside her own address and took it these remarks were directed at them. The accused was later traced by police in the early hours the following morning and she told them ‘I’m really sorry’.”

On another occasion the court heard McLachlan referred to her neighbours as “rats” and threatened to “blow” them away, stating “don’t think I have forgotten about you”.

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said there was a near neighbour who mother-of-four McLachlan did not get on with and she had a “bit of a grudge” against him.

He added: “She had four children - three of school age – who were staying with their grandparents. She was there with her partner in the house and taking the opportunity to have more alcohol than they normally would.

"An argument happened – she does accept she was causing a disturbance. She had too much drink then had an argument her partner and then her neighbours.”

Mr McIntyre said McLachlan was now living with her parents in the Glasgow area and was trying to cut back on her alcohol intake.

He said she was suffering from PTSD from things that had happened to her in the past.

Sheriff Eric Brown placed McLachlan, 28 George Street, Baillieston, on a supervised community payback order for 15 months.

