Police probe after man, 33, attacked and injured in Grangemouth

Police are investigating an incident in Grangemouth which left a man with a head injury which required him to be taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.50pm on Monday, August 30, to a report of a disturbance in the Zetland Park area of Grangemouth.

“A 33-year-old man sustained a head injury and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

Police are investigating an attack on a 33-year-old man in the Zetland Park area of Grangemouth

“Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information can call 101.

