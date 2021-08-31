Police probe after man, 33, attacked and injured in Grangemouth
Police are investigating an incident in Grangemouth which left a man with a head injury which required him to be taken to hospital.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 12:07 pm
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 12:14 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 7.50pm on Monday, August 30, to a report of a disturbance in the Zetland Park area of Grangemouth.
“A 33-year-old man sustained a head injury and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.
“Enquires are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Anyone with information can call 101.