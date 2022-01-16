Thug struck nurse with a door at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Michael Hunter (37) then claimed he had suffered a mental health break down so could not come to court to receive punishment for his crime.

He failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a nurse – kicking a door which subsequently struck her arm – and behaving in a threatening manner, shouting, swearing, kicking doors and acting aggressively towards staff, at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on December 27, 2020.

Hunter kicked a door which struck a nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The court heard Hunter’s defence solicitor had received a call from him before his court appearance stating he had had a mental health breakdown and staff had tried but “could not get him to move from his bedroom”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Hunter, address listed as Ward 2, Forth Valley Royal Hospital, until April 7.

