COVID-19 restrictions force The Snuts to reschedule Falkirk gig

Popular Scottish indie rockers The Snuts were due to play Temple in Falkirk next week but they have been forced to call it off for now.

By James Trimble
Friday, 14th January 2022, 2:30 pm

The much anticipated gig was due to take place at the Burnbank Road venue on Thursday, but has now had to be rescheduled to Saturday, May 14 as the band postpone their UK tour.

In a statement on their Facebook site, The Snuts said: “It’s with incredible heavy hearts we find ourselves here again, two years down the road and still unable to play shows in our homeland, Wales or Ireland – with no local government support or clear message on how live music can return safely and successfully.

The Snuts have had to reschedule their Falkirk gig

"Our crew and fans come first and while current rules in England are that shows can go ahead, cases are high and in these intimate venues, only one positive case in our party derails the whole thing.”

Visit Temple’s Facebook page for more information.

