Thug battered row of parked cars in Falkirk Street
Cameron McCarroll (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted maliciously damaging a number of cars parked in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk on August 6, 2020.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:04 am
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:04 am
Six vehicles were damaged during his rampage and the charges stated he struck one car with a traffic cone.
The court heard McCarroll, Block 4, 1 Symington Drive, Falkirk missed a social work appointment to have a criminal justice social work report carried out.
Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case to October 13 to allow the report to be carried out.