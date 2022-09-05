News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Thug battered row of parked cars in Falkirk Street

Cameron McCarroll (32) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted maliciously damaging a number of cars parked in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk on August 6, 2020.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:04 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 11:04 am

Six vehicles were damaged during his rampage and the charges stated he struck one car with a traffic cone.

Read More

Read More
Bo'ness brawler (17) used fists and floor sign to attack victims

The court heard McCarroll, Block 4, 1 Symington Drive, Falkirk missed a social work appointment to have a criminal justice social work report carried out.

McCarroll struck a vehicle with a traffic cone

Most Popular

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case to October 13 to allow the report to be carried out.