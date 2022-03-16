Three teens arrested for Falkirk housebreaking

Police officers were quick to respond to a call about a house being broken into near Falkirk’s Dollar Park.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:41 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:42 am

The incident happened in Kilns Road, Falkirk – a three minute drive away from Falkirk Police headquarters – on Monday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were alerted to a house breaking in Kilns Road on Monday night. They were quickly on the scene and apprehended three 19-year-old males from the Falkirk area for the crime.

"A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

