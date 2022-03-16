Three teens arrested for Falkirk housebreaking

The incident happened in Kilns Road, Falkirk – a three minute drive away from Falkirk Police headquarters – on Monday night.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were alerted to a house breaking in Kilns Road on Monday night. They were quickly on the scene and apprehended three 19-year-old males from the Falkirk area for the crime.

Police were on the scene to arrest the three teenagers

"A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

