Three teens arrested for Falkirk housebreaking
Police officers were quick to respond to a call about a house being broken into near Falkirk’s Dollar Park.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:41 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 10:42 am
The incident happened in Kilns Road, Falkirk – a three minute drive away from Falkirk Police headquarters – on Monday night.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were alerted to a house breaking in Kilns Road on Monday night. They were quickly on the scene and apprehended three 19-year-old males from the Falkirk area for the crime.
"A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”