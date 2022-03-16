Bo'ness offender threatened police on way to station

Robin Islam (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty behaving in a threatening manner – making violent threats – in Philpingstone Road, Bo’ness while en route to Falkirk Police Station on July 14, 2020.

Sheriff Derek Livingston places Islam, 108D Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend for mental health assessment and treatment in that time.

Islam threatened police officers while en route to Falkirk Police Station

