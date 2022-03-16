Bo'ness offender threatened police on way to station
An offender threatened police officers while he was being taken to the police station.
By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:01 am
Robin Islam (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty behaving in a threatening manner – making violent threats – in Philpingstone Road, Bo’ness while en route to Falkirk Police Station on July 14, 2020.
Sheriff Derek Livingston places Islam, 108D Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend for mental health assessment and treatment in that time.