Bo'ness offender threatened police on way to station

Robin Islam (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty behaving in a threatening manner – making violent threats – in Philpingstone Road, Bo’ness while en route to Falkirk Police Station on July 14, 2020.

Sheriff Derek Livingston places Islam, 108D Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend for mental health assessment and treatment in that time.

