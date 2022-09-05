News you can trust since 1845
Threats mean more supervision for Falkirk offender

Connor Kay (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks – at an address in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth on April 12.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:23 am

It was stated Kay did seem to be making an improvement in complying with his existing court orders.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Kay, 66 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months to run consecutive to his existing order, which had been due to end in November.

Kay appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court