Curfew breacher fails to show at Falkirk court
Patrick Higgins (39) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after pleading guilty to breaching his 7pm to 7am bail curfew on the A801 between Bowhouse Roundabout and Lathallan Roundabout, Falkirk on May 5.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:56 am
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:58 am
The court heard Higgins, 372 Bellshill Road, Motherwell, was not present in court due to “mental health difficulties” and there was doubt he would be able to attend in the future.
Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case to September 29 for Higgins personal appearance or medical evidence why he could not attend.