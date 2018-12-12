Thief accidentally drops iPhone and MacBook during Bonnybridge break-in

A bungling thief dropped a mobile phone and a laptop during a break-in at a Bonnybridge home.

Police are now investigating the incident, which took place at 3am on Sunday, December 9 at a property in the village’s Woodlea Gardens.

The thief, who attempted to steal an iPhone and a MacBook, was disturbed by the householder before making off empty-handed, having let go of the items.

Officers have appealed for any members of the public who have information in connection with this incident to call 101.