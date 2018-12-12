Take a sneak peek inside Tim Hortons new Stenhousemuir drive through

After more than a year of waiting the brand new Tim Hortons Drive Through opens its doors to the public on Friday.

People were able to get a sneak preview of the tasty treats on offer during a VIP event at the Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, branch of the iconic Canadian coffee house chain this afternoon.

VIP guest Layla Ritchie enjoys some tasty Tim Hortons treats

Local girl little Laylah Ritchie, who turned six on the day, was the special guest of honour.

Graeme and Lisa Tobias, who will be operating the drive through, confirmed the doors would be opening to customers on Friday.

Graeme said: “We are thrilled to be working with Tim Hortons and excited to open our first drive through restaurant for the people of Stenhousemuir.”

Visit www.timhortons.co.uk for more information.