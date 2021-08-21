Teen terror smashed and bashed cars in Bainsford

Jordan Reid (19) kicked off wing mirrors and smashed up a number of cars on his relentless rampage.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to five charges of recklessly destroying property in Abbotsford Street, Carronside Street and Farm Street, Bainsford on June 25.

Reid damaged parked cars in a number of streets in Bainsfor, including Abbotsford Street

Sheriff Derek Livingston asked for a cost of damage report from procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham.

The court heard Reid caused at least £880 of damage to the parked cars in his violent frenzy, with two of the vehicles he targeted require repairs totalling £300 each.

Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Reid, 198 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, until September 30 for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out in that time.

