Offender attacks police officer with plank in Grangemouth
Stephanie Murray (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday having admitted assaulting a police officer – punching him on the head and hitting him with a plank of wood – in Tay Street, Grangemouth on August 22 last year.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:57 pm
She also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.
Sheriff Derek Livingston learned no report was available for Murray, 30 River Street, Bainsford.
He gave her one final chance and continued the case to September 30 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.