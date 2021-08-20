Offender attacks police officer with plank in Grangemouth

Stephanie Murray (29) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday having admitted assaulting a police officer – punching him on the head and hitting him with a plank of wood – in Tay Street, Grangemouth on August 22 last year.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:57 pm

She also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon.

Sheriff Derek Livingston learned no report was available for Murray, 30 River Street, Bainsford.

He gave her one final chance and continued the case to September 30 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

The attack happened in Tay Street, Grangemouth

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V