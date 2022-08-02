'Taser me,' demanded shirtless Denny offender

Jason Finnegan (33) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour offences and a curfew breach at an address in Milton Place, Dunipace on May 25.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The witness and the accused were in a relationship for 12 months until June 2021 and have a child together. It was 5.10pm when she received a phone call from the accused.

"During that call she said she was cutting all contact with him. Then just after midnight she was in the bedroom feeding her son, when she heard the letter box being chapped and the front door being kicked.

Finnegan demanded police officers arrest and taser him

"The accused was shouting through the letterbox and then she heard her car door – which she believed she had left insecure – being opened and then the car horn being sounded.

"The accused then returned to the front door and began to kick it, shouting ‘who is in there?’. When police arrived the accused took off his top and approached officers shouting ‘come on then arrest me’ and ‘taser me’.

"He was shouting and swearing at officers saying ‘I will slash youse’.”

When he was placed in custody, Finnegan began repeatedly spitting inside the vehicle.

The court heard Finnegan, 82 Little Denny Road, Denny, had been drinking alcohol and taking drugs at the time and had a personality disorder.

It was stated he was also at liberty on an unexpired prison sentence while he committed the offences.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Finnegan to 56 days in prison back dated to June 29 – meaning he was released last Thursday – and placed him on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he attend for alcohol and substance misuse counselling.