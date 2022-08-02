Banned motorist gets behind the wheel for his sixth driving while disqualified offence

Robert Jackson (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while banned and without insurance on the M876 near junction two at Falkirk on March 7 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Custody is uppermost in the court’s mind. You should make arrangements accordingly.”

Jackson inquired if the case could be transferred to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, which is nearer his home of Glenrothes.

Jackson was caught by police committing his sixth driving while disqualified offence

Sheriff Livingston rejected that request, stating: “If you drive down her and commit offences down here then you will be dealt with down here.”