Stenhousemuir offender punched his sister

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Teven (26) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly kicking a door – and assault – punching his sister – in Central Avenue, Grangemouth on July 25.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said Teven lunged towards his sister and “struck her with a closed fist” to the left side of her head and then shouted at numerous member of the public who had seen the attack.

