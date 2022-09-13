News you can trust since 1845
Stenhousemuir offender punched his sister

An offender walloped his sister in the face with his fist and then began shouting at the bystanders who witnessed the assault.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:48 pm
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Christopher Teven (26) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly kicking a door – and assault – punching his sister – in Central Avenue, Grangemouth on July 25.

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said Teven lunged towards his sister and “struck her with a closed fist” to the left side of her head and then shouted at numerous member of the public who had seen the attack.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Teven, 34 South View Stenhousemuir, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next four-and-a-half months.