Bo'ness offender caught with 400 child porn images

There were conditions in place so Richard Horsburgh (59) could not use any devices which could access the Internet, but when police asked if he had any such device he attempted to hide the mobile phone.

Horsburgh appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to taking – or permit to be taken – or making indecent photographs, or pseudo photographs, of children at an address in Newton, Bo’ness from October 28, 2010 to November 9, 2020.

He also admitted failing to comply with conditions not to use any device capable of accessing the Internet, when, on January 15, 2021 at an address in Newton, Bo’ness, he attempted to conceal a mobile telephone from police officers when they requested he make any such device available for inspection.

Horsburgh had 400 indecent images of children across three different devices

The court heard there were 400 indecent images of children – across various categories – spread over three devices.

It was stated a psychological report should be called for because Horsburgh supposedly struggled to find the “reasoning why he commits this type of offence”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Horsburgh had a previous conviction back in 2013.

He adjourned the case – not for a psychological report – and deferred sentence on Horsburgh, address listed as Low Moss Prison, until September 22 to retrieve papers from the archive regarding the previous conviction.