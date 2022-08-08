Stenhousemuir offender found crying after curfew

Connor Sliman (19) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions – to remain in home from 7pm to 7am – at the Commercial Hotel, Stirling Road, Larbert on June 21.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Police were called to Stirling Road at 7.30pm in relation to an upset male. They found the accused curled up on the ground, crying and being comforted by a friend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers found Sliman curled up on the ground crying

"He was spoken to by police – he had been drinking alcohol and had realised he hadn’t got home in time for his curfew. He had become upset and this led to the call to police.

"He was arrested and told officers ‘I want to go home’.”