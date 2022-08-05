Falkirk sheriff issues arrest warrant for 'COVID-19' no show

Lee Burt (34) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted breaching his bail conditions by phoning and sending social media messages to a woman in Denny between November 21 and November 25, 2019.

His most recent bail breach – again for contacting the woman – happened at an address in Alloa on January 25 last year.

Earlier this year it was stated Burt, of Sauchie, had gone through a difficult time during the festive period, suffering from COVID-19 and losing his grandmother.

On Thursday the court heard Burt had sent an e-mail to his solicitor with a screen shot of a positive COVID-19 test.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He is not here, he has not been turning up – his attendance record is poor."