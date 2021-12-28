Stenhousemuir flasher breached his curfew

Barry Buchanan (47) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace – making sexual remarks and threats of violence and sexual violence towards children – in Main Street and King Street, Stenhousemuir on July 25.

He also admitted exposing his genitals in a sexual manner towards a 13-year-old girl in King Street, Stenhousemuir on the same date.

It was stated Buchanan had breached a number of bail conditions, including his restriction of liberty order – which runs until March 1 next year – to stay in his home.

Buchanan committed a breach of the peace in Main Street, Stenhousemuir

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “He lives in a one-bedroom flat and went out to put his bins out and has gone out for a breath of fresh air – he has asthma.”

On another occasion he stated he was very cold and had to go to a friends house for a heat.

He also claimed he left his home because it was his birthday and he was celebrating.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC heard Buchanan, address listed as Prison of Edinburgh, had been in custody since December 6.

“He’s had a fortnight in prison for his trouble,” he said.

Sheriff Collins deferred sentence on Buchanan until January 27 for a criminal justice social work report and released him on bail until that date.

