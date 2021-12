Grangemouth domestic offender released over festive period

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting his partner and entering Wallace Street, Grangemouth on December 6.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence until January 27 next year for a criminal justice social work report and released McAlpine, 40 Poplar Street, Grangemouth, on bail until that date.

McAlpine behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth

