Snared otter pup dies of injuries in Carron Valley

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Lanarkshire Police Division are appealing for help after an otter pup was found to have succumbed to injuries sustained from being trapped in an unauthorised snare in the Carron Valley Forrest area near Kilsyth on Monday, January 24.”

Anyone with information should call Airdrie's Community Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 0596 of January 24 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The otter pup was snared in the Carron Valley

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.