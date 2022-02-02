Snared otter pup dies of injuries in Carron Valley
Police are now hunting the cruel poachers who trapped an otter pup in an illegal snare in the Carron Valley area.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:23 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 5:23 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Lanarkshire Police Division are appealing for help after an otter pup was found to have succumbed to injuries sustained from being trapped in an unauthorised snare in the Carron Valley Forrest area near Kilsyth on Monday, January 24.”
Anyone with information should call Airdrie's Community Policing Team on 101 quoting incident number 0596 of January 24 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.