Police officers attend 'concern for person' call in Grangemouth

Fears for the safety and welfare of a resident brought a large number of police officers to a premises in Grangemouth yesterday afternoon.

By James Trimble
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:54 am

There were reports of two police vehicles, armed officers and officers with a door enforcer ram being present at the incident, which took place in Crichton Drive at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk police clock young motorist doing 117mph

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the address on a concern for a person call. The man in question was traced safe and well.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A large number of police officers were on the scene at an address in Crichton Gardens, Grangemouth

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V