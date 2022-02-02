Police officers attend 'concern for person' call in Grangemouth

There were reports of two police vehicles, armed officers and officers with a door enforcer ram being present at the incident, which took place in Crichton Drive at lunchtime on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the address on a concern for a person call. The man in question was traced safe and well.”

A large number of police officers were on the scene at an address in Crichton Gardens, Grangemouth

