Police officers attend 'concern for person' call in Grangemouth
Fears for the safety and welfare of a resident brought a large number of police officers to a premises in Grangemouth yesterday afternoon.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:54 am
Updated
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 8:54 am
There were reports of two police vehicles, armed officers and officers with a door enforcer ram being present at the incident, which took place in Crichton Drive at lunchtime on Tuesday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at the address on a concern for a person call. The man in question was traced safe and well.”