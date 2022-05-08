Slamannan offender left ex over 20 threatening voicemails

The woman was so upset by the messages – which were sent and left over a period of two days – she contacted police and they tracked William Morris (45) down after listening to the threats he made towards her.

Morris appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to sending threats and offensive remarks to his ex partner via voicemail between January 8 and January 9.

Procurator Fiscal depute Rachell Wallace said: “Their relationship ended in December 2021. Then in January 2020 she got in touch with the accused to tell him to stop contacting her.

"She found 26 messages from the accused as well as six missed calls. She contacted police in an attempt to stop him contacting her. Officers listened to the voicemails left by the accused, saying ‘who do you think you are?’, ‘get on with your life’ and ‘you have proven to me once and for all how much of a tramp you are’.”

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, stated the woman was actually keen to resume the relationship with Morris.