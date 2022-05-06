Camelon drink driver reported himself to police

Liam Reilly (24) was waiting beside his father’s car for officers when they turned up following his phone call and promptly handed over the car keys to the vehicle before failing his roadside breath test.

He admitted to police he had been drinking prior to getting behind the wheel of the car.

appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving with only a provisional licence, no insurance and while drunk in Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead, on November 16 last year

Reilly failed the roadside breath test

He gave a reading of 39 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said: “Police were called to the location and traced the accused and the motor vehicle at the side of the road. He identified himself to officers and hand the car keys over.

"He said he had consumed alcohol prior to driving the vehicle. He identified himself as the driver and failed the roadside breath test.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “It’s his father’s car – it was Mr Reilly himself who phoned the police when he realised he was not fit to drive."