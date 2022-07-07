Shieldhill shoplifter on her last warning from sheriff

She also admitted ignoring a court order which prevented her from driving in Middlefield Road, Falkirk on February 18 last year.

Earlier this year Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Fowler, 40 Main Street, Shieldhill, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition she complete 180 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fowler stole a quantity of groceries from Morrisons

On Thursday Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Fowler for six weeks to August 18 to see if she could engage with her existing court orders in that time and called for a supplementary criminal justice social work report to note her progress – or lack of it.