Forth Valley police stop dodgy driver for dangerous digger

The driving offence was just one which officers encountered yesterday morning as they engaged in Operation Scrutinise, in partnership with the DVSA, at Lathallan and Higgins Neuk roundabouts.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Various offences were detected, and unsafe vehicles removed from the road, including a mini digger hitching a ride on top of a trailer – but not secured to it – being towed by a van with various mechanical defects including a broken spring.
“Six immediate prohibitions were issued and one driver was found to be driving without a tachograph card inserted and one male was arrested on warrant for
non-payment of a fine.
“If you are going to use the roads, please make sure your vehicle is road legal, do not interact with your mobile phone and wear your seat belt.”