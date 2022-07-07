Forth Valley police stop dodgy driver for dangerous digger

The driving offence was just one which officers encountered yesterday morning as they engaged in Operation Scrutinise, in partnership with the DVSA, at Lathallan and Higgins Neuk roundabouts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Various offences were detected, and unsafe vehicles removed from the road, including a mini digger hitching a ride on top of a trailer – but not secured to it – being towed by a van with various mechanical defects including a broken spring.

The mini digger was not secured in the trailer

“Six immediate prohibitions were issued and one driver was found to be driving without a tachograph card inserted and one male was arrested on warrant for

non-payment of a fine.