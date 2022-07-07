Forth Valley police stop dodgy driver for dangerous digger

Road policing officers stopped a white van driver for towing a mini-digger in a trailer without securing it first.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:09 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 9:10 am

The driving offence was just one which officers encountered yesterday morning as they engaged in Operation Scrutinise, in partnership with the DVSA, at Lathallan and Higgins Neuk roundabouts.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Various offences were detected, and unsafe vehicles removed from the road, including a mini digger hitching a ride on top of a trailer – but not secured to it – being towed by a van with various mechanical defects including a broken spring.

The mini digger was not secured in the trailer

“Six immediate prohibitions were issued and one driver was found to be driving without a tachograph card inserted and one male was arrested on warrant for

non-payment of a fine.

“If you are going to use the roads, please make sure your vehicle is road legal, do not interact with your mobile phone and wear your seat belt.”