Shieldhill offender spat at partner and called her a 'gypsy lover'

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused were in a relationship for six months. On the morning in question the accused started to consume alcohol, preparing to watch football on television with the complainer.

"The accused challenged her about Snapchat, saying she contacted her ex partner. She said she did, but it was only regarding her child. The accused continued to consume alcohol and entered the complainer’s bedroom, again challenging her about contacting her ex.

"He then spat towards her. The complainer asked her 15-year-old daughter to contact the police. The accused followed her downstairs, picked up and empty beer bottle and brandished it at the complainer, holding it over his shoulder.

Clarkson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused then started calling her a ‘gypsy lover’ and a ‘cheater’. When police arrived the accused stated ‘just everyone act fine as if nothing had happened – I can’t get lifted, I’ve got a job to finish at work’.

"The accused told officers ‘it’s quite possible I did say that, I can’t remember – I didn’t mean it to come across in a bad way’.”

It was stated Clarkson’s partner was not in favour of a non-harassment order.

