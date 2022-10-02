Larbert drink driver (70) claims he will never drive again
A 70-year-old drink driver admitted he “he won’t be going back to driving” again following his latest conviction and subsequent ban.
James Meakin (70) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to drink driving in Main Street, Stenhousemuir on July 24. He gave a reading of 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.
The court heard Meakin had an analogous previous conviction.
Stephen Biggam said: “He won’t be going back to diving. There is an underlying mental health problems that he hasn’t addressed, but because of this he is getting them addressed.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted this was Meakin’s second driving offence in a short period of time.
He banned Meakin, 2 Clyde Crescent, Larbert, from driving for three years and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 120 hours unpaid worj within 12 months.