Larbert drink driver (70) claims he will never drive again

James Meakin (70) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to drink driving in Main Street, Stenhousemuir on July 24. He gave a reading of 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The court heard Meakin had an analogous previous conviction.

Meakin was over three times the legal drink driving limit

Stephen Biggam said: “He won’t be going back to diving. There is an underlying mental health problems that he hasn’t addressed, but because of this he is getting them addressed.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted this was Meakin’s second driving offence in a short period of time.