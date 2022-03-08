Sheriff tells Polmont offender his cases would 'die with him' if he passed away

Brian Whyte (58) asked the question at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and received the honest, factual answer from Sheriff Christopher Shead.

Whyte had previously admitted threatening behaviour towards his partner – shouting, swearing and making violent threats – at an address in Simpson Drive, Maddiston on June 25 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was not supposed to at his 61 Montrose Road, Polmont home on May 3, 2021.

Whyte appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Whyte, who had no defence solicitor, told the court he was hard of hearing and struggled to make out what was being said until a court officer gave him a set of earphones linked up to the court three’s sound system.

The fixed loop induction service is available at all reception counters in the court for those who are hard of hearing and portable mobile loop induction services

are available in all four courtrooms.

Asked how he was getting on with his community payback order, Whyte said: “I’m getting on very well with my social workers.”

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Whyte until June 9 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report.

"What happens if I die before then?” asked Whyte.

“Then these cases will die with you,” Sheriff Shead responded.

"God bless you,” Whyte said to Sheriff Shead as he was leaving the dock.

