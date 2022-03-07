Curfew breaching offender gave fake name to police in Brightons

Declan Dunbar (20) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his curfew and giving false details to police in Redding Road, Brightons on May 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “It was around 1am and a vehicle was stopped by police officers who were out on mobile patrol. The accused was found in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.”

Despite Dunbar initially giving a fake name to police they soon got his real details and quickly found he had breached his curfew – since he was out and about after 7pm.

The court heard Dunbar, Flat 4, 51 Torphin Crescent, Glasgow, had got involved with the “wrong crowd” of people and went on a drive with them.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Dunbar £500 with no time to pay, meaning he will have the equivalent prison sentence added to his current stretch.

