Curfew breaching offender gave fake name to police in Brightons

Procurator fiscal depute Robbie McDougall said: “It was around 1am and a vehicle was stopped by police officers who were out on mobile patrol. The accused was found in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle.”

Despite Dunbar initially giving a fake name to police they soon got his real details and quickly found he had breached his curfew – since he was out and about after 7pm.

The court heard Dunbar, Flat 4, 51 Torphin Crescent, Glasgow, had got involved with the “wrong crowd” of people and went on a drive with them.

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Dunbar £500 with no time to pay, meaning he will have the equivalent prison sentence added to his current stretch.

