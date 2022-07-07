Sheriff quips 'transport can be arranged' for Falkirk court no show

Jordon Lee (38) failed to appear at court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to stealing an electric scooter and toys from Smyth’s toy store in Falkirk Central Retail Park and then, when confronted by staff, threatening them with violence, telling them he had possession of a “sharp object” on December 8 last year.

Lee, who has an ongoing difficulty with drugs, was released from prison in June to be placed on a supervised drug treatment and testing order.

Earlier this year Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Lee, of no fixed abode, for three months until June 9.

On Thursday, Sheriff Derek Livingston heard Lee had indeed been released from custody but “did not have the funds” to travel from Edinburgh to Falkirk.