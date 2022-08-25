Sheriff highlights stupidity of Stenhousemuir offender's bail breach

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Baxter (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, punching a door and uttering threats of violence towards his partner – at an address in Ettrick Court, Hallglen on April 25.

At a previous court appearance it was stated social workers had psychological concerns over Baxter’s behaviour at a subsequent court appointed meeting and advised

a psychological assessment be carried out, due to his demeanour during the appointment.

Baxter appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he had seen a lot of stupid bail breaches, but Baxter phoning his girlfriend while he was with the social worker was one of the “more extreme” examples.