Sheriff highlights stupidity of Stenhousemuir offender's bail breach
An offender who had been ordered by the court not to contact his girlfriend then proceeded to phone her while he was meeting with social work staff.
Joseph Baxter (26) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing, punching a door and uttering threats of violence towards his partner – at an address in Ettrick Court, Hallglen on April 25.
At a previous court appearance it was stated social workers had psychological concerns over Baxter’s behaviour at a subsequent court appointed meeting and advised
a psychological assessment be carried out, due to his demeanour during the appointment.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said he had seen a lot of stupid bail breaches, but Baxter phoning his girlfriend while he was with the social worker was one of the “more extreme” examples.
Sheriff Livingston deferred sentence on Baxter, 18 Tryst Road, Stenhousemuir, until October 6 to allow him to engage with social work and obtain a psychiatric report.