Inmate attacked prison officer at Polmont YOI

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 3.20pm and the witnesses were supervising recreation at the premises. The accused was given instructions to move away from the cell door.

“He was repeatedly ordered to do this and failed to comply. He then struck the complainer to the face with his fist.”

Wingate attacked a prison guard at Polmont YOI

It was stated Wingate had served a punishment inside the YOI for the offence and was currently serving a sentence for another matter.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted: “Anyone who assaults a prison office can expect to receive a custodial sentence.”