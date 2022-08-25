News you can trust since 1845
Inmate attacked prison officer at Polmont YOI

Louis Wingate (19) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a prison officer – punching him on the head – at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on January 5 last year.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:39 pm

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 3.20pm and the witnesses were supervising recreation at the premises. The accused was given instructions to move away from the cell door.

“He was repeatedly ordered to do this and failed to comply. He then struck the complainer to the face with his fist.”

Wingate attacked a prison guard at Polmont YOI

It was stated Wingate had served a punishment inside the YOI for the offence and was currently serving a sentence for another matter.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted: “Anyone who assaults a prison office can expect to receive a custodial sentence.”

He sentenced Wingate, St Philips Children’s Unit, 10 Main Street, Plains, Airdrie, to 108 days detention consecutive to the sentence he is serving.