'Seamstress' caught with scissors in boot at Falkirk Police Station

Veronica Logan (51) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted to being in possession of the scissors at the police station in West Bridge Street, Falkirk on January 11.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “At the time the accused had been arrested on suspicion of other matters which are no longer before the court. She was taken to Falkirk Police Station and subjected to a search.

"She was asked if she had anything in her possession that might cause harm and she said no. However, she was found to be of possession of a pair of scissors contained in her boot.

Logan was found to have possession of the scissors at Falkirk Police Station

"She said at the time she was a seamstress.”

The court heard Logan did not “quite remember” why the scissors were tucked into one of her Timberland boots, but they were and she accepted that. They were apparently small scissors and Logan had been doing a bit of sewing for family and friends at the time.

It was stated she had no explanation as to why they were in her boot.

Sheriff Eric Brown said this was her first conviction since 2014 and she had no convictions on her record of a similar nature.

He fined Logan, 22 Douglas Street, Bannockburn, £130 to be paid back at a rate of £10 per fortnight.

