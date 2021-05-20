Rise in vehicle thefts prompts Forth Valley police into issuing security advice

A spate of recent crimes in the area has prompted officers into asking motorists to be “more vigilant”.

Last week a trio of thieves made off with three cars belonging to the same family after smashing their way into a Banknock home.

Forth Valley Police Division took to social media to share a series of safety tips, which includes keeping vehicles in a garage, if at all possible.

Police have issued security advice following an increase in vehicle thefts in Forth Valley. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Drivers should also ensure personal belongings such as phones and wallets are not left on show.

Police are urging motorists to keep keys and ignition fobs out of sight and reach in their home, and always make sure windows are locked and secured when leaving a vehicle.

The use of a steering lock or anti-theft device is also recommended, as is the fitting of a vehicle tracker.

For more vehicle protection advice, visit the Police Scotland website.

