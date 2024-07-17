'Relentless' cyber attack on Runcorn charity leads to Carron house raid and arrest of suspected hacker

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police officers raided a house in Carron this week after a charity in the Cheshire area was targeted by a “relentless” cyber attack.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives from Cheshire Police arrested a 45-year-old man as part of an investigation into the illegal hacking of a charity based in Runcorn.

At around 5am on Monday, July 15 officers from the Cyber Crime Unit at Cheshire Police executed a warrant at an address in Carron.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old was arrested at the address on suspicion of computer misuse offences and fraud and was subsequently brought back to Cheshire to be questioned by officers.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in Carron by Cheshire police in connection with a cyber attack on a Runcorn charity(Picture: Submitted)

He has since been released under investigation.

A number of items were also recovered from the property, including computers, mobile devices and hard drives.

Following the execution of the warrant Detective Constable Hannah Clement, specialist cyber investigator, said: “This warrant follows a complex investigation in relation to the illegal hacking of a charity based in Runcorn.

“Over the past four months the charity, which provides valuable support for hundreds of people across the UK, has come under a relentless attack. During this time, several of the charity’s systems have been hacked, including their social media accounts, emails and finance systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only has this caused a huge inconvenience to the charity, but the scale and impact of the attacks has been so large that it has now become a threat to their very existence.”

If you think you might have been a victim of cyber crime you can log onto the Cyber Scotland website to report it.