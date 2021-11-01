Release date beckons for Falkirk shoplifter

The court heard Graham, 42 Hawley Road, Falkirk is to be released from custody on November 9 and support will be waiting for her.

Sheriff Craig Harris adjourned the case until November 18 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Graham stole perfume from Debenhams, which as since closed down, in the Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.