Release date beckons for Falkirk shoplifter
Diane Graham (33) appeared from custody via videolink at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing perfume from Debenhams, Howgate Shopping Centre, Falkirk on January 23 last year and alcohol from Asda, Hallam Street, Stenhousemuir on April 1, 2020.
Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:39 am
Updated
Monday, 1st November 2021, 8:40 am
The court heard Graham, 42 Hawley Road, Falkirk is to be released from custody on November 9 and support will be waiting for her.
Sheriff Craig Harris adjourned the case until November 18 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.