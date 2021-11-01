Langlees offender bit police officer on the arm

She also admitted behaving in a threatening manner and resisting police officers on the same date and breaching her bail by contacting a man she was not supposed to at an address in Seaforth Road, Langlees on March 9.

The court heard there was no report available because Whitton had failed to attend an appointment to have one carried out.

Whitton attacked a police officer at an address in Torridon Avenue, Langlees

It was stated her telephone was “badly damaged” and that was why she had not been in touch.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The court starts to think about whether to remand people in custody if they cannot be trusted to make themselves available."

He deferred sentence until December 2 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.