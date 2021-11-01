Langlees offender bit police officer on the arm
Carline Whitton (45) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to the assault – biting the officer on the arm and repeatedly striking him on the body – she committed at her 23 Torridon Avenue, Langlees home on March 8.
She also admitted behaving in a threatening manner and resisting police officers on the same date and breaching her bail by contacting a man she was not supposed to at an address in Seaforth Road, Langlees on March 9.
The court heard there was no report available because Whitton had failed to attend an appointment to have one carried out.
It was stated her telephone was “badly damaged” and that was why she had not been in touch.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “The court starts to think about whether to remand people in custody if they cannot be trusted to make themselves available."
He deferred sentence until December 2 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment.