Redding woman ashamed of her theft offence

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She had been under the influence of a certain substance and was having difficulty following the break up of a relationship. She is thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed of what she did.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Cummings, 16 Tudor Court, Redding, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to March 31, 2022.

Cummings stole £66 worth of household items from B&M, Callendar Road, Falkirk

