Redding woman ashamed of her theft offence

Kirsty Cummings (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing £66 worth of household items from B&M, Callendar Road, Falkirk on April 12.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:00 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:00 am

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She had been under the influence of a certain substance and was having difficulty following the break up of a relationship. She is thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed of what she did.”

Read More

Read More
Bainsford man not ready for domestic abuse programme

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Cummings, 16 Tudor Court, Redding, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to March 31, 2022.

Cummings stole £66 worth of household items from B&M, Callendar Road, Falkirk

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V