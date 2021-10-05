Redding woman ashamed of her theft offence
Kirsty Cummings (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing £66 worth of household items from B&M, Callendar Road, Falkirk on April 12.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 9:00 am
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “She had been under the influence of a certain substance and was having difficulty following the break up of a relationship. She is thoroughly embarrassed and ashamed of what she did.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Cummings, 16 Tudor Court, Redding, on a structured deferred sentence for six months to March 31, 2022.