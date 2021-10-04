Bainsford man not ready for domestic abuse programme
A sheriff heard he would be setting an offender up to fail if he placed him on the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.
Andrew Scott (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was not supposed to have any contact with whatsoever at his 181 David’s Loan, Bainsford home on January 12 this year and between December 8 and December 9 last year.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said there was “no way” Scott was ready for a two-year Caledonian order because of the extent of his alcohol problem.
"It would be setting him up to fail,” he addded.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Scott on a structured deferred sentence for two months until November 25 and called for a criminal justice social work report to assess his suitability for, and explore the possibility of him taking part, in the Caledonian programme.