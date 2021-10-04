Bainsford man not ready for domestic abuse programme

Andrew Scott (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting a woman he was not supposed to have any contact with whatsoever at his 181 David’s Loan, Bainsford home on January 12 this year and between December 8 and December 9 last year.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said there was “no way” Scott was ready for a two-year Caledonian order because of the extent of his alcohol problem.

"It would be setting him up to fail,” he addded.

Scott breached his bail conditions when he had contact with the woman at an address in David's Loan, Bainsford

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Scott on a structured deferred sentence for two months until November 25 and called for a criminal justice social work report to assess his suitability for, and explore the possibility of him taking part, in the Caledonian programme.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.